Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after acquiring an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after purchasing an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. 4,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,028. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

