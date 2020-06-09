Korea Investment CORP Has $36.31 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,531. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.