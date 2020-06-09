Korea Investment CORP Has $36.15 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 81.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 94,301 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 66.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $741,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,021 shares of company stock worth $3,386,496. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.