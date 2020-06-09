Korea Investment CORP Has $33.14 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $33,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Target stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. 239,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,619 shares of company stock worth $15,917,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

