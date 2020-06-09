Korea Investment CORP Has $21.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279,343 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 212,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 37,705 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $2,528,874.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,974,099.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

