Korea Investment CORP Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. 171,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

