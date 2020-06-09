Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $39,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average is $228.72.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

