Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $243,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $147,267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 236,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,686. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

