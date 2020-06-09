Korea Investment CORP Buys 2,700 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NetEase by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,171. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $427.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.31 and a 200-day moving average of $334.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

