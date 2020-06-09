Korea Investment CORP Buys 135,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,387,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

