Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,774. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

