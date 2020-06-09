Korea Investment CORP Acquires 39,193 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,353,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $650,506,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,214. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

