Korea Investment CORP Acquires 20,700 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $694,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,200,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,961,000 after acquiring an additional 283,118 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,349. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

