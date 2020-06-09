Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.18.

NYSE:KOD opened at $62.50 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $169,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $376,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,224.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 255,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,192 and have sold 28,100 shares valued at $1,313,996.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

