King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $411.90 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

