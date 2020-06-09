Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

