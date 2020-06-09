JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,269 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

