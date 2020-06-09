Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

