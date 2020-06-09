Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 113,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 34.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

