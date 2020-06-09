Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.