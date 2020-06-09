Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

