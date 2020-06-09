Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 257,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,842. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock valued at $296,774. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

