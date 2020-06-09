Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 399 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

