Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

