Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.93. 58,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.54. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

