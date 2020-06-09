Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,354,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.34. 9,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.