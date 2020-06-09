Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $12.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $937.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $207.51 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $797.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,548 shares of company stock worth $14,992,253. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.94.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.