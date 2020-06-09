Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,207. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.