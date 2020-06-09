Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $37,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.86. 2,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,351. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

