Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 9,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,825. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

