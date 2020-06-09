Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $229.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,517. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $232.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

