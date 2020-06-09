Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 51,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.