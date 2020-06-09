Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 169.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of DEO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,116. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

