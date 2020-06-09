Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 17,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.