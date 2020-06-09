Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $402,735,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,280,000 after purchasing an additional 892,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,657. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

