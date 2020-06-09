Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 306.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 524.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,039,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Masco stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 28,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,688. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

