John William Elick Buys 3,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director John William Elick acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, with a total value of C$49,209.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at C$205,133.94.

John William Elick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, John William Elick sold 750 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$6,307.50.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$17.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

