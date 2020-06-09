Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NTT Docomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCMYY. ValuEngine cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

