Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brown-Forman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown-Forman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of BF.B opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

