Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 506.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

