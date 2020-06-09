Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli Sells 5,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,717.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

Shares of IVN opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3,670.00. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 23.67 and a quick ratio of 23.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

