Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli Sells 5,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,059.48.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

TSE:IVN opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,670.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.54.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

