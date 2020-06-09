ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (OTCMKTS:HOLI) Financial Comparison

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.7% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 19.37% 11.99% 8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ITM Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.45, indicating a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Hollysys Automation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hollysys Automation Technologies is more favorable than ITM Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 248.82 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies $570.34 million 1.47 $125.26 million $2.26 6.15

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats ITM Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; and supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

