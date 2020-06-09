Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,867 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

IRM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 470,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,731. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

