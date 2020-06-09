Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $25.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 9,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,566. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $127,923,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.