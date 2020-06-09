Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,764,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

