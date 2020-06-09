Investors Purchase High Volume of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Call Options (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 766 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

