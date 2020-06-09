Investors Buy High Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,698 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 1,849 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 6,603,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 240.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 31.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

