Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,260,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.