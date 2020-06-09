InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDCC. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
InterDigital Wireless Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.