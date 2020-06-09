InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDCC. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

